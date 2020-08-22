US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some U.S.-based users of WeChat are suing President Donald Trump in a bid to block an executive order that they say would effectively prohibit U.S. access to the popular Chinese messaging app. The complaint was filed Friday in San Francisco and asks a federal court judge to stop Trump’s order from being enforced. It claims a ban would violate U.S. users’ constitutional rights. Trump has ordered sweeping but vague bans on transactions with the Chinese owners of WeChat and the TikTok app. He says they threaten U.S. national security. The Commerce Department is expected next month to reveal the types of transactions that would be banned.