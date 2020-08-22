Top West Africa envoys meet in Mali with junta after coup

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Top West African officials have met with the junta leaders and Mali’s deposed president in the capital trying to negotiate a return to civilian rule after a coup this week. The international community has expressed alarm about the coup d’etat, which deposed Mali’s democratically elected leader who still had three years left in his term. Mali has been fighting against Islamic extremists with heavy international support for more than seven years, and jihadists have previously use power vacuums in Mali to expand their territory. The ECOWAS bloc has suspended Mali’s membership and called for the mobilization of a regional standby force. But thousands of people in Mali took to the streets on Friday, celebrating the coup.