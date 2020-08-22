 Skip to Content

Protesters arrested in Charlotte as GOP delegates arrive

1:39 pm AP - National News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say they made several arrests in Charlotte after some demonstrators skirmished with authorities late Friday, as delegates arrived for the start of the Republican National Convention. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday that four people were arrested. One was charged with impeding traffic, disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer. Three were charged with assaulting a government official. Police say pepper spray was used to keep the crowd from interfering with arrests that were taking place. The arrests happened after a group of about 60 demonstrators left a park and began a march throughout uptown Charlotte at about 9 p.m. 

