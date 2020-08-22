Moderate Tulsa mayor faces fierce political crosscurrents

By all accounts, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has been a fast-rising political star in Oklahoma. But as the city’s mayoral election approaches Tuesday, Bynum finds himself under attack from both the left and the right in the city of 420,000. He’s also wounded himself with some political missteps that have presented a possible opening for one of seven challengers hoping to unseat him. Bynum’s struggles to keep his balance illustrate some of the strong political crosscurrents being created by the coronavirus pandemic crisis, along with protests over racial justice and President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.