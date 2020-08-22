Mississippi flag designs: Would they make good tattoos?

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Design enthusiasts say some of the five finalists for a new Mississippi flag are distinctive and others have problems. The state recently retired the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem. Mississippi graphic artist Talamieka Brice likes a design that has a shield with waves representing water. Steve Knowlton, a flag expert from New Jersey, says a magnolia tree is a strong design but looks like a flag from “The Lord of the Rings.” Ted Kaye of Oregon has written a design guide saying flags should be easy to recognize and should not have words. By law, the new Mississippi flag must include, “In God We Trust.”