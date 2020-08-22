 Skip to Content

‘Ignore’ Trump, Pelosi says, as House debates postal funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is holding a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions. Later in the day Democrats are expected to pass legislation to reverse recent changes in postal operations and send emergency funds to help the agency before the November election. Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Postal Service will be “election central” as millions of Americans opt for mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans are unlikely to support the bill. They say the postal problems are overblown. President Donald Trump has railed against mail-in ballots, including in a Saturday tweet, and has said he wants to block extra funds for the Postal Service.  

