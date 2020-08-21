With stretched crews, homeowners join California firefight

BONNY DOON, Calif. (AP) — As wildfires rage throughout California, turning forests and homes into kindling, firefighters are badly short-staffed, and some residents are taking matters into their own hands. Some 500 blazes are flaring around the state. In the Santa Cruz mountains, more than a dozen homes burned in one area. But resident Peter Koleckai says his house was saved by a neighbor with a high pressure hose and firefighting equipment. Cal Fire spokesman Dan Olsen urges civilians not to fight the fires. He says they lack the training to do it safely and put firefighters in danger when crews have to rescue people.