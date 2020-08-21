Tax collector faces sex trafficking count with new charges

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida tax collector already facing charges of stalking a political opponent and making fake driver’s licenses for himself was charged Friday with the sex trafficking of a minor. An indictment released Friday says former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg used his ability to gain personal information from motor vehicle records to engage in commercial sex acts and accessed personal information to engage in “sugar daddy” relationships, including with someone who was between the ages of 14 and 18. The superseding indictment filed in federal court in Orlando offered no further details. His attorney denied the charges.