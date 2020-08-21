Russian doctors refuse Navalny’s transfer to Germany

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s spokeswoman says doctors in the Siberian city of Omsk refused to authorize his transfer to a German hospital. Navalny remains in a coma in intensive care after a suspected poisoning his allies link to his political activity. Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh tweeted Friday that “the chief doctor said that Navalny is non-transportable. (His) condition is unstable. Family’s decision to transfer him is not enough.” The 44-year-old Navalny fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk on Thursday and was taken to a hospital after the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk.