PNG questions Chinese company claim to use COVID-19 vaccine

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Papua New Guinea says it halted the arrival of Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company claimed to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial. A pandemic response official banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials in the South Pacific island nation after Ramu NiCo Management claimed to have vaccinated 48 Chinese employees. Papua New Guinea says any vaccine imported into the country must be approved by PNG’s health authorities and must be pre-qualified by the World Health Organization. An official says the country is seeking further information from China.