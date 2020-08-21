 Skip to Content

Mexico’s famous floating gardens reopen after virus shutdown

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City’s famous “floating gardens” of Xochimilco have reopened to visitors after a five-month lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic. The canals that run through man-made islands created by the Aztecs provide a popular day trip for tourists, with flat-bottom boats plying the water and mariachis playing music. Seeking to reassure people, the borough government cleaned and disinfected the flower-decked boats and docks, and enforced special hygiene rules, but there were few tourists or revelers for Friday’s reopening. That contrasts with the crowds in a good year, like 2015, when about 2 million people visited the floating gardens.

