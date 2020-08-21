Megan Thee Stallion says person who shot her was Tory Lanez

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a month after she was shot in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills, hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion is saying for the first time that fellow rapper Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger. Megan said “Tory shot me” in an Instagram Live video Thursday night. Lanez representatives haven’t responded to requests for comment. He was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed weapon just after the shooting, but has not been charged with anything. Megan’s guest stint on “WAP” with Cardi B is currently the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.