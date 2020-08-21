 Skip to Content

Judge lifts veil on New York City police discipline records

NEW YORK (AP) — With scores of disciplinary records already online, a federal judge on Friday lifted a temporary restraining order that had barred New York City’s police watchdog agency, police department and other entities from making such information public. Judge Katherine Polk Failla’s ruling, a blow to public safety unions seeking a way around a new state transparency law, came a day after the New York chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union won an appeals court’s consent to publish records of 320,000 NYPD complaints dating to the mid-1980s.

