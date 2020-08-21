Harris’ dual identities challenge America’s race labels

Kamala Harris’ historic nomination for U.S. vice president on the Democratic ticket is challenging multicultural, race-obsessed America’s emphasis on labels. While her Indian and Jamaican heritage represents several slices of the minority experience in America, many have puzzled over how to define her. And that in turn has prompted people of multiracial backgrounds to think about how they define themselves. Harris has long incorporated both sides of her parentage in her public persona, but she also has been steadfast in claiming her Black identity, saying her Indian mother raised her and her sister as Black because that’s the way the world would view them.