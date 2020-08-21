 Skip to Content

Fire hits electricity plant in south India, 9 feared trapped

New
1:26 am AP - National News

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Rescuers in southern India are searching for nine workers feared trapped in a fire that erupted in a government-run underground electricity plant. Telangana state Power Minister Jagdish Reddy says 30 workers were at the plant in Srisailam when the blaze hit on Thursday night. Fifteen exited through a tunnel and another six workers were taken out by rescue teams. Rescuers from the National Disaster Relief Force joined the search operation at the plant located at a river dam nearly 140 miles south of Hyderabad, the state capital. The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film