Democrats see racism in GOP mispronunciations of ‘Kamala’

9:29 pm AP - National News

CHICAGO (AP) — Republicans keep getting Kamala Harris’ name wrong, and Democrats say it’s not a slip-up. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both mispronounced the Democratic vice presidential candidate’s first name in recent days. Democrats say that’s a deliberate move to suggest Harris is foreign. Harris is the first Black woman named to a major party ticket and the child of Jamaican and Indian immigrants. Harris explains in her biography her first name is pronounced “’comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark.” 

Associated Press

