California fires claim 5 lives, threaten thousands of homes

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires that have claimed at least five lives and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes continue to blaze around California. Three major collections of fires are threatening tens of thousands of homes in the San Francisco Bay Area and central California. More evacuations are expected as hot and gusty weather continues into Friday. State fire officials say at least four civilians have died in the fire areas, possibly including a Pacific Gas & Electric worker. And a helicopter pilot on a water-dropping mission died in a crash Wednesday.