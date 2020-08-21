 Skip to Content

Belarus: Leader blames US, vows to end opposition protests

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have detained a leader of striking factory workers and threatened protesters with criminal charges in the latest response to massive post-election protests challenging the country’s authoritarian president. President Alexander Lukashenko accused the United States of fomenting the unrest and vowed Friday to ensure a quick end to the protests demanding his resignation after 26 years. The U.S. has urged Belarus officials ’ authorities to engage in a dialogue with members of an opposition council created this week to facilitate a transition of power. Investigators summoned several leading opposition activists for questioning as part of a criminal probe into the Coordinating Council. 

