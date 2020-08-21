Wall Street drifts following mixed data on global economy

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting again on Wall Street Friday, following a mixed set of data on the economy, as a record-breaking but wishy-washy week of trading closes out. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged after meandering between small gains and losses in the first 45 minutes of trading. It followed up on losses across Europe. Asian stocks climbed, while Treasury yields were relatively steady. The S&P 500 returned to a record this week, wiping out the last of its losses from the coronavirus pandemic, but moves in the market have nevertheless been muted. The index is on pace for a 0.3% gain for the week.