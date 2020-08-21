Asia Today: S Korea mulls stricter measures as virus spreads

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 332 new cases of the coronavirus, its ninth straight day of triple-digit increases, as government officials mull unprecedented economic restrictions to slow the resurgence. Saturday was the second consecutive day the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a daily jump of over 300, pushing the nine-day total to 2,232. The national caseload is now at 17,002, including 309 deaths. While most of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the center of the viral surge in recent weeks, infections were also reported in practically every major city and town, raising concerns that transmissions are slipping out of control. The prime minister is considering expanding stricter measures nationwide.