Belgian police official steps aside over brutality video

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top Belgian police official has stepped aside a day after the emergence of a 2018 video showing an officer sitting on top of a Slovak man in custody at a Brussels airport and another officer apparently making a Hitler salute. The man, who was in distress, later died. The government itself reacted vigorously after the video from an ongoing investigation emerged Wednesday and Justice Minister Koen Geens said it was “unseemly and totally shocking.” Interior Minister Pieter De Crem said that “it is something out of all proportion. The circumstances need to be clarified and an investigation is ongoing.’’ On Thursday, the No. 2 federal police official stepped aside.