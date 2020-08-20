 Skip to Content

US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 2.99%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week though they remain at historically low levels. The key 30-year loan nudged toward 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.99% from 2.96% last week. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.54% from 2.46% from last week. Homebuying demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-struck economy. The government reported Tuesday that construction of new homes surged 22.6% in July as homebuilders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic.  

