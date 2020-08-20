Rappers, activists arrested in crackdown on Thai protests

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police have arrested nine pro-democracy activists including two rappers in a crackdown on growing protests that have emerged as the most serious threat to the government led by a former army general they accuse of incompetence and corruption. Among them is a founding member of the group Rap Against Dictatorship. The activists facing sedition charges have called on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his administration to resign. He seized power in a 2014 coup and then retained it in a 2019 election widely seen as rigged. With key Cabinet posts still in the hands of ex-generals, opposition to the military’s influence has grown louder. Human Rights Watch urged the authorities to drop all charges against the activists.