 Skip to Content

Rappers, activists arrested in crackdown on Thai protests

New
7:05 am AP - National News

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police have arrested nine pro-democracy activists including two rappers in a crackdown on growing protests that have emerged as the most serious threat to the government led by a former army general they accuse of incompetence and corruption. Among them is a founding member of the group Rap Against Dictatorship. The activists facing sedition charges have called on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his administration to resign. He seized power in a 2014 coup and then retained it in a 2019 election widely seen as rigged. With key Cabinet posts still in the hands of ex-generals, opposition to the military’s influence has grown louder. Human Rights Watch urged the authorities to drop all charges against the activists.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film