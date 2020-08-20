 Skip to Content

Sen. Cassidy tests positive for virus, has COVID-19 symptoms

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing some symptoms of COVID-19. The Republican senator made the announcement Thursday and said he is quarantining in Louisiana. His spokesman says Cassidy is experiencing “mild symptoms that began this morning” of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Cassidy, a physician, said in a statement that he was tested after being notified Wednesday night that he’d been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus. The senator said he is adhering to medical guidance and notifying people with whom he may have come into contact. Cassidy is running for reelection on the Nov. 3 ballot. 

