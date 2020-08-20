NY lets voters get absentee ballots due to virus concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will allow voters to request absentee ballots for the general election because of coronavirus under a new state law signed Thursday. Lawmakers passed the bill last month, and voting rights groups have been calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the legislation for weeks. The governor allowed voters in the June primary to vote by absentee ballots due to fears of spreading the virus at polling sites. Election officials warn of an even bigger flood of mail-in votes in November than the June primary, which delayed results for six weeks.