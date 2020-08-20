Judge allows ex-Ohio House speaker more time to find lawyer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has allowed the former speaker of the Ohio House more time to find a lawyer to defend him against a conspiracy charge related to an alleged $60 million bribery scheme. Republican Rep. Larry Householder and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use in exchange for passing a legislative bailout of two aging nuclear plants. An attorney temporarily representing Householder said Wednesday the ex-speaker needs more time to find a permanent lawyer. Judge Timothy Black granted the request Thursday. Federal prosecutors didn’t oppose it.