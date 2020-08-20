Hurricane Genevieve lashing Mexico’s Baja with wind and rain

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Genevieve has lost some of its punch as it closes in on the southern end of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, though it’s still lashing the tourist region with heavy rains and strong winds. Genevieve had been a powerful Category 4 hurricane Tuesday, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it has weakened to Category 1 strength by Thursday. The center says Genevieve is expected to stay out in the Pacific as its moves northwestward along the Baja coast. Meanwhile a new tropical depression formed in the Atlantic and it’s expected to become a tropical storm.