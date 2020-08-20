 Skip to Content

Hong Kong government slams US decision to suspend treaties

2:25 am AP - National News

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong government is condemning the U.S. decision to suspend extradition and tax exemption treaties with the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The government says it is being used as a pawn in China-U.S. relations. The U.S. suspended the agreements on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s government says the agreements were negotiated in good faith and were not preferential treatment. Meanwhile, lawmakers from Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy party say they plan to hold a debate over serving in the legislature another year or boycotting the extension of their terms. Their terms were extended because the government postponed elections for a year, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

Associated Press

