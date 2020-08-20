Former West Virginia bishop apologizes, reimburses diocese

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Roman Catholic bishop in West Virginia has issued an apology two years after resigning amid allegations of sexual and financial misconduct. The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Michael Bransfield also repaid the diocese $441,000. In a letter released by the diocese, Bransfield says he apologizes for any scandal or wonderment caused by words or actions attributed to him during his tenure. He says he reimbursed the diocese for expenses that were called into question as excessive, even though he believes they were proper. A church investigation found Bransfield misused diocese funds for lavish spending and that sexual misconduct allegations against him were credible.