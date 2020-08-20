 Skip to Content

Firefighters extinguish large blaze at Dallas-area factory

New
3:00 pm AP - National News

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Firefighters have doused the last hot spot after a massive fire at a Dallas-area plastics factory that sent a dense column of toxic black smoke over North Texas. Fire officials say the last of the Wednesday fire at Poly-America in Grand Prairie was extinguished Thursday afternoon. Grand Prairie Fire Department spokeswoman Claudia Garibay says the damage was confined to plastic sheets stored in a yard downwind from the plant building, which wasn’t damaged. Fire officials have said a power line fell in a storage yard early Wednesday, igniting plastic sheeting. Garibay says the case remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film