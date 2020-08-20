Stocks dip on Wall Street following dour economic data

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping in early trading on Wall Street Thursday following discouraging data about the economy, as the number of layoffs sweeping the country picks up again. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% after the first 20 minutes of trading, following up on sharper losses for stock markets overseas. Most stocks across Wall Street were falling, but tech companies were once again holding up better, and they helped the Nasdaq composite rise 0.2%. Treasury yields also fell after a report showed that slightly more than 1.1 million U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.