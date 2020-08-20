Airplane gets stuck under overpass on busy Mexico City road

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in Mexico City say they had to help free an airplane that got stuck under an overpass on one of the capital’s busiest roads. The airplane was one of several aircraft being carried on flatbed trucks, apparently for maintenance in a nearby city. The plane’s wings had been removed. But as the truck approached the last big overpass on the city’s south side Thursday, the trucking company apparently forgot to calculate that the plane’s tail stuck up too high to fit beneath the underpass. Traffic was snarled as the truck driver and police worked to lower the truck’s bed enough to get the plane through.