Water already dwindling, Egypt’s farmers fear impact of dam

SECOND VILLAGE, Egypt (AP) — Egypt’s farmers already face severely stretched water resources due to years of mismanagement and increasing population. Now they worry about the impact of Ethiopia’s massive dam project on the Blue Nile, the main tributary feeding the Nile River. No one is sure what effect the dam will have. But many farmers already see the Nile waters they once used to irrigate their fields diverted and they watch their fields drying up. In one village in Fayyoum oasis, Makhluf Abu Kassem can only cultivate one of his farm’s 16 acres and can barely grow olive trees, which use little water.