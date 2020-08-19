Trump: US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is demanding that all United Nations sanctions be reimposed against Iran, a move that follows America’s embarrassing failure to extend an arms embargo against Tehran. President Donald Trump says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to New York on Thursday to notify the Security Council president that the U.S. is invoking the so-called “snapback” mechanism in the council’s resolution that endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Other nations claim the U.S. has no standing to make the move because the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal two years ago.