Uganda’s veteran opposition leader says he won’t run in 2021

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A longtime opposition leader in Uganda announced on Wednesday he would not run against President Yoweri Museveni in polls scheduled for 2021, saying he would continue seeking democratic change by other means. Kizza Besigye, who has run for president since 2001 and rose to become the most formidable challenger to the long rule of Museveni, railed against “those rogues that control” Uganda. Armed police stood guard guard outside the building as Besigye spoke, heightening fears of a confrontation with Besigye’s supporters, many of whom were disappointed that he won’t be on the presidential ballot. Tributes were coming from followers who praised Besigye’s persistence despite alleged harassment from the security agencies.