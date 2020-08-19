Trump, Pence campaign events signal lax approach to virus

DES MOINES (AP) — There’s a disconnect between coronavirus health guidelines and the scene at recent Trump and Pence campaign events. Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stood and sat shoulder to shoulder in Yuma, Arizona, this week, against the advice of Trump’s own health experts. Vice President Mike Pence, for his part, went mask-less in Iowa last week as he reached across a barrier to autograph a half-dozen familiar red Trump campaign hats. Such episodes are sending a confusing message to the public even as Trump and Biden are trying to secure the confidence of Americans during a global pandemic and in the lead-up to the November election.