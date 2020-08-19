 Skip to Content

Thai students jeer education minister as protests escalate

BANGKOK (AP) — Hundreds of high school students have besieged Thailand’s Ministry of Education and harangued and booed the education minister when he came to speak to them, in the latest in a growing series of anti-government protests. The students are demanding a better education and say the government is not competent to deliver it and should resign. About 400 students wearing school uniforms with white ribbons, a symbol of the protest movement, joined in anti-government chants and gave three-fingered salutes, a sign of resistance to oppression borrowed from the movie “The Hunger Games.” When the education minister appeared, a chorus of jeers began. It was a remarkable response from students schooled in a system that stresses deference and respect for elders.   

