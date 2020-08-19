 Skip to Content

Thai police arrest rapper, activists in crackdown on protest

10:24 pm AP - National News

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police have arrested a rapper and four pro-democracy activists in a crackdown on growing protests that have emerged as the most serious threat to the government led by a former army general they accuse of incompetence and corruption. Among those arrested is a key member from Rap Against Dictatorship. He posted photos on his Facebook page of being taken to a police station for processing. The other activists facing sedition charges have called on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his administration to resign. It had seized power in the 2014 coup and then retained it in a 2019 election widely seen as rigged. With key Cabinet posts in the hands of ex-generals, the opposition to the military’s influence has grown louder. 

Associated Press

