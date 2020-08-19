 Skip to Content

Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of toddler

4:09 pm AP - National News

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states. Nineteen-year-old Megan Boswell of Blountville was already being held in the Sullivan County jail on charges she had lied about her daughter’s whereabouts. The remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a family member reported Evelyn missing on Feb. 18 though the child had not been seen since December. Boswell’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Associated Press

