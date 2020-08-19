 Skip to Content

Portland police: Riot outside federal immigration building

10:56 pm AP - National News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities declared a riot at a Portland protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Portland police said Wednesday night that the crowd was ordered to disperse. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported people spray painted windows on the building, used traffic cones to block security cameras and tried to break windows. Tuesday night and early Wednesday protesters broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire. Portland officers late Tuesday declared a riot. Violent demonstrations have gripped Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film