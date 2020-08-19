Pompeo pledges support for Iraq, targets pro-Iran militias

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is pledging that the Trump administration will continue to support Iraq as it confronts the threat posed by the Islamic State group. But America’s top diplomat also is calling for the Iraqi government to redouble efforts to rein in pro-Iran militias. Pompeo held talks on Wednesday with with senior Iraqi officials, and afterward he said the U.S. is committed to helping Iraq regain and maintain security. That pledge comes despite President Donald Trump’s oft-stated desire to reduce the American troop presence in Iraq. Trump plans to meet with Iraq’s prime minister at the White House on Thursday.