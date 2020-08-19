Police declare riot in Portland amid ongoing protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have declared a riot in Portland amid ongoing protests over racial injustice. Police said the riot was declared Tuesday night outside a county building. They ordered people to leave the area. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said people were smashing windows on the first floor, and threw “burning material” inside. Police on Tuesday said they have identified a suspect accused of punching and kicking a man to the ground after he crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near ongoing demonstrations. Authorities are trying to track down the suspect, a 25-year-old man. Demonstrations that often turn violent have racked Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months.