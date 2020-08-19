 Skip to Content

Picture book on Kamala Harris coming Aug. 25

11:24 am AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — That didn’t take long. Just weeks after making history as the running mate for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris will be the subject of a new picture book. Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing announced Wednesday that prize-winning author Nikki Grimes has written “Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice.” It features illustrations by Laura Freeman. The book comes out Aug. 25. Harris, a California Democrat, is the first Black woman and first Asian American woman named to a major party presidential ticket. Later on Wednesday, she was scheduled to accept her nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

