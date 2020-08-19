At DNC, Jill Biden pledges husband Joe will ‘make us whole’

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jill Biden has offered a deeply personal and hopeful endorsement of her husband as a man who can lead the nation through adversity. During the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, she pledged to the nation that if Joe Biden is elected president, America’s classrooms “will ring out with laughter and possibility once again.” Jill Biden’s remarks capped off the second night of the convention. In her speech, the presidential nominee’s wife drew parallels with Joe Biden’s experience leading his family through personal adversity and what she described as his ability to lead the nation through its current crises.