In Obama, Dems see a bridge between Biden and young voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama will deliver a live address during Wednesday night’s Democratic convention and urge voters to back Joe Biden, who spent eight years by his side in the White House. Obama will aim to serve as a bridge between those reassured by Biden’s lengthy resume and more moderate record, and a younger generation of Democrats pushing for a more sweeping changes to the nation’s economic and domestic policies. Obama’s address comes two days after his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, headlined the Democratic convention.