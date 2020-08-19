 Skip to Content

Hillary Clinton returns to DNC championing women in politics

3:04 am AP - National News

CHICAGO (AP) — After more than four decades in public life, Hillary Clinton is returning to the Democratic National Convention to cement her legacy as a champion of women in politics. Her presence Wednesday night comes as California Sen. Kamala Harris becomes the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major presidential ticket and one day after the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. That’s expected to send a message about staying in the fight to women across the country for whom Clinton’s candidacy in 2016 was a turning point. Clinton lost the presidency to Donald Trump despite winning the popular vote. 

