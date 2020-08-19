 Skip to Content

Greek cargo ship fire in Arabian Sea kills 1, injures 1

New
2:22 am AP - National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a Greek-flagged cargo ship with 18 crew on board has caught fire in the Arabian Sea, leaving one crew member dead and another one injured. Greece’s Shipping Ministry said on Wednesday that the ship had been sailing without cargo from the United Arab Emirates to Port Elizabeth in South Africa when the fire broke out in the middle of the night. It was not immediately clear what had caused the blaze. The fire was extinguished by mid-morning, and the ship was drifting without steering, far from land.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film