From Ferrante to Woodward: a full fall season in books

NEW YORK (AP) — The best news about the fall season in books is that there will be a fall season in books. The coronavirus has upended art forms from movies to musicals, but books can still be enjoyed at the scale and in the settings the creators intended. In fact, this year is packed with new releases. It’s among the richest in memory for literary fiction, with Elena Ferrante, Marilynne Robinson and Phil Klay among many writers with books expected. Nonfiction books include Bob Woodward’s latest on President Donald Trump, comedy memories from Jerry Seinfeld and a conversation about race in Claudia Rankine’s “Just Us.”