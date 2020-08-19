Firefighters battling large blaze at Dallas-area factory

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A large fire continues to burn at a Dallas-area factory that makes trash bags and other plastics. Authorities say there are no reports of injuries in the fire at the Poly-America factory in Grand Prairie. No evacuations were ordered, but firefighters say the large blaze will likely continue burning until Thursday. Authorities say they believe the fire started when a power line fell near an area where plastic rolls were being stored, caused them to ignite. Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.