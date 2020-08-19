Far-right provocateur vs. Florida congresswoman in November

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A far-right Republican candidate banned from social media sites because of her racist and anti-Muslim speech is challenging a longtime Democratic congresswoman in Florida this fall. Laura Loomer won her Republican primary Tuesday and President Donald Trump has tweeted his support. Incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel has been a political fixture for decades in the Palm Beach County district, which is firmly Democratic. That makes Loomer a decided longshot in November’s general election. Loomer has been banned by Facebook, Twitter and other websites. She has used that notoriety to become popular on right-wing sites such as Parler and raise over a million dollars for the primary.